Zult Launches Privacy and Compliance-Native Private Credit Tokenization Platform

Delaware fintech targets $3+ trillion private credit market with end-to-end blockchain infrastructure

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Zult, Inc. today announced the public launch of zult.io, a comprehensive platform to offer end-to-end tokenization infrastructure specifically designed for private credit markets with privacy and compliance embedded at every layer.

The Delaware-based fintech addresses critical inefficiencies in the rapidly expanding private credit sector, where settlement cycles stretch weeks, liquidity remains limited, and administrative costs consume significant margins across the $3+ trillion global market.

Market Opportunity and Positioning

Private credit has exploded from $200 billion in 2009 to $3 trillion today, with Apollo forecasting the market could reach $40 trillion by 2030. Yet legacy infrastructure threatens to constrain this growth trajectory, creating an urgent need for institutional-grade digital infrastructure.

"We're not just tokenizing assets; we're rebuilding the entire infrastructure stack for private credit," said Arushi, CEO and Founder. "Most competitors force-fit existing technology. Zult builds purpose-built solutions for private credit's unique operational needs."

Platform Differentiators

Native Compliance Architecture: KYC/AML verification and regulatory reporting embedded directly into smart contracts, reducing onboarding from weeks to hours.

Multi-Standard Tokenization: Supports ERC 20 and other token security standards with programmable compliance, enabling institutions to optimize structure for their asset class.

Institutional Settlement: Integrates with regulated venues providing atomic transaction capabilities and automated fund operations with audit-grade transparency.

Privacy Layer: Institution-grade infrastructure which addresses anonymization and customizable transaction privacy layers.

Impact Integration: Dedicated solutions for impact funds enable asset tagging by social themes and real-time reporting for Limited Partner (LP) transparency.

Leadership

Zult's team combines deep expertise across fintech product development, enterprise blockchain architecture, and financial impact:

Arushi Sood Joshi, CEO & Founder: Serial fintech entrepreneur with 25 years building transformative financial products.

Francois Labuscagne, COO & CFO: Finance and compliance executive with a proven track record of scaling enterprise operations.

Yan Digilov, Head of Web3: Veteran blockchain architect with extensive institutional smart contract deployments.

Muthoni Kiarie, Head of Marketing & Industry Engagement: Veteran product and marketing financial services executive.

Market Access and Integration

Initially, Zult.io is available to United States based Asset Managers and their LPs. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing fund administrators, transfer agents, and broker-dealers while supporting both custodial and non-custodial wallet infrastructure.

Asset managers can begin tokenizing funds, distributing across multiple channels, and providing real-time portfolio analytics through the unified platform.

Investors can gain access to liquid fixed income assets via the Zult tokenization protocol.

"As private credit scales toward $40 trillion by 2030, the industry needs infrastructure built for that future, not retrofitted from the past," said Arushi. "We've built the institutional-grade rails that finally match the sophistication these markets require."

About Zult

Zult Inc is a Delaware-based financial technology company building compliance-native infrastructure for tokenized finance. The platform enables seamless issuance, distribution, and lifecycle management of digital securities backed by real-world assets.

For more information, visit www.zult.io.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/zult-launches-privacy-and-compliance-native-private-credit-tokenizati-1044212