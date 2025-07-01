Anzeige
01.07.2025
Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee: The 11th "Summer of Hunhe River" Cultural and Art Season Unveils

SHENYANG, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 27, the opening ceremony of the 11th "Summer of Hunhe River" Cultural and Art Season kicked off grandly.

On June 27, the opening ceremony of the 11th

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The "Summer of Hunhe River" Cultural and Art Season serves as a shining cultural emblem meticulously curated by Shenyang over eleven years of dedication. This year's "Summer of Hunhe River" Cultural and Art Season runs on the theme "Citywide Mobilization, Shared Joy for All". By creatively blending culture with technology, tourism, and intangible cultural heritage, it will feature over 60 types of activities and more than 2,000 cultural events. The season brings premium cultural experiences straight into neighborhoods. Through immersive and interactive activities, residents now enjoy high-quality cultural offerings close to home, powering Shenyang's revitalization with fresh cultural energy.

The opening ceremony, hosted by the Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee, unfolded under the theme "Summer of Hunhe River: Citywide Mobilization, Joy in the Season". It features three vibrant chapters: "Melodies by the River", "Surging Tide of Art", and "Joy in the Season". The event dazzled with a series of mesmerizing performances, including the prelude film Ever-growing, the opening act Mountains and Rivers, Cheongsam show Melodies of Time, original song China's Ink-Wash Beauty and theme song Hunhe Summer Nights. Through these artistic performances, Shenyang brought to life its vision of "art for all and culture energizing the city", revealing both its deep cultural roots and vibrant creative spirit.

At the opening ceremony, districts and counties across Shenyang showcased their unique local cultures through a series of short videos. This vibrant display highlighted Shenyang's inclusive spirit and rich cultural diversity.

Source: Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee



Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

