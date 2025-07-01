Anzeige
01.07.2025 12:18 Uhr
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: Award-Winning Self-Service Registration: DERMALOG Sets New Standards for Security and Efficiency

The German Design Council has once again honored outstanding innovations in Berlin. Among the award recipients: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, recognized for its Self Registration Kiosk featuring the integrated all-in-one VF1 scanner - a solution setting new benchmarks for digital security and seamless enrollment processes.

HAMBURG, Germany, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Self Registration Kiosk and all-in-one VF1 scanner, DERMALOG has developed a compact solution that integrates every step of a biometric registration process. The system has now been honored with the German Innovation Award 2025 by the expert jury of the German Design Council.

At the heart of the system is the unique VF1 scanner - the only device worldwide that captures both fingerprints and ID documents using a single scanning surface. This is complemented by an intelligent camera system for facial image capture. With its intuitive user interface and high processing speed, the kiosk is especially suited for high-traffic environments such as airports, large-scale events and government facilities.

"Our goal was to develop a solution that makes the registration process more convenient, faster and more secure for everyone involved," says DERMALOG CEO Günther Mull. "With the Self Registration Kiosk, we offer a state-of-the-art platform for digital identity verification that enhances user convenience while significantly streamlining workflows."

The award-winning kiosk combines advanced biometric technology with automated data capture and intelligent document verification. It reduces manual processing, accelerates registration and ensures that both identity documents and biometric features are captured accurately and spoof-resistant. This makes the system a powerful tool in the fight against identity fraud, setting new standards for secure and efficient check-ins in high-demand settings.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press Contact DERMALOG:

Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0 www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/award-winning-self-service-registration-dermalog-sets-new-standards-for-security-and-efficiency-302495562.html

