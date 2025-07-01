Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

Further to the announcement of its Net Asset Value post year end, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the period ended 30 June 2025 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

1 July 2025