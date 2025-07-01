NanoViricides: There is a Strong Business Case for Phase II Clinical Program for Treatment of MPox Infection Using NV-387, an Industry-Leading Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug Candidate

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / NanoViricides, Inc., a publicly traded company (NYSE Amer.:NNVC ) (the "Company"), and a clinical stage, leading global pioneer in the development of broad-spectrum antivirals based on host-mimetic nanomedicine technology that viruses cannot escape, announces that it is forging ahead with advancing its lead candidate NV-387 into Phase II clinical drug development.

NanoViricides has chosen MPox as the first indication to advance NV-387 into Phase II clinical trials out of the four indications for which the Company has substantial efficacy data in animal studies, namely RSV, Influenza, COVID, and Orthopoxviruses (MPox/Smallpox).

The MPox program enables advancing its pipeline towards revenue in the fastest possible manner, the Company believes. The Company intends to advance NV-387 against respiratory infections soon after the Phase II clinical trial of NV-387 for the treatment of MPox infection gets under way.

NanoViricides has already added one Clinical trial Site to the MPox Phase II Program.

A Phase II Clinical Trial Protocol has been developed with the Principal Investigator at this site in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and this Protocol is undergoing final refinements.

A Clinical Trial Application is in development with many parts having been substantially completed.

NanoViricides has engaged a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) to organize and conduct this Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of MPox with NV-387, as previously stated, and this CRO has organized the Clinical Trial Site and is preparing the CTA with the Company's inputs.

The manufacture of the drug substance NV-387 is substantially completed at the Company's own facility. The manufacture of the drug product "NV-387 Oral Gummies" is in progress.

MPox as the first indication has several strategic benefits for the Company.

Firstly, because of the continuing epidemic in the African Region there is a strong need for the drug and also there is the ability to recruit patients and complete the clinical trial in a timely manner. Additionally, running clinical trials in the African Region is substantially less expensive than clinical trials in USA or Europe that the Company has planned for RSV, a commercially important indication with multi-billion dollar potential market.

Secondly, a proof of efficacy in humans of NV-387 against MPox would validate our use of lethal challenge animal models and would establish that our animal model data are predictive of human outcomes. This would have huge implications since our animal model data against every infection we have tested to date has demonstrated NV-387 to be substantially superior to existing drugs, viz. RSV, Influenza, COVID, and of course, MPox/Smallpox.

Thirdly, there is a strong financial case for choosing MPox as the indication. This business case has become even stronger with the failure of tecovirimat (Tpoxx) in clinical trial against MPox. Tecovirimat and brincidofovir (Tembexa) are the only two drugs approved by the US FDA for the treatment of Smallpox, a virus of bioterrorism concern. Both of these drugs were approved under the "FDA Animal Rule", which eliminates the need for demonstration of efficacy in humans. The "FDA Animal Rule" is applicable for diseases such as Smallpox and others where clinical trials in human patients are not feasible or would be unethical.

These FDA approvals have led to the acquisition of these two drugs into the US Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to the tune of billions of dollars. And now, there is a clear need for replacing these non-performing drugs with a drug that actually works against MPox and Smallpox (see further down below).

We believe NV-387 would become the choice for addition to the SNS if our proposed Phase II clinical trial against MPox demonstrates benefits of the NV-387 treatment.

The most recent acquisition contracts with BARDA for tecovirimat, which were for drug replenishments, have been valued at over $150million.

An initial stocking contract for NV-387 is likely to be substantially larger, as was the case with the initial acquisition of several drugs into the SNS.

Brincidofovir failed an early clinical trial against MPox due to liver toxicity. Tecovirimat failed a recent clinical trial against MPox since it demonstrated no superiority in efficacy over the standard of care.

Importantly, both of these drug candidates are small chemicals that the viruses can readily escape by mutations. Smallpox, if it ever becomes fielded as a bio-terrorism agent, is unlikely to be in the "original" form of the virus, and could be explicitly manipulated to breed resistance to such small chemical drugs by onerous entities.

Of note, MPox is in the same family as the Smallpox virus; MPox causes a much weaker form of disease than the Smallpox virus.

Thus there is a strong case for HHS to support NV-387 drug development for Bioterrorism Readiness.

The "NV-387 Oral Gummies" drug product is a soft solid formulation that is designed to stick in the oral cavity and dissolve naturally over time, with no solid object (pill or capsule) swallowing necessary. This is important for MPox because MPox causes lesions on mucosal surfaces that make swallowing painful and difficult. MPox is primarily known for the explicit characteristic painful rash on the external skin, but it is a significantly more severe disease than just a skin rash.

The MPox virus circulating in DRC and neighboring regions is of Clade 1a and Clade 1b subtypes, with the latter predominant. Clade 1b is more transmissible of the two, which is why it has resulted in a sustained epidemic. The MPox Clade 1a case fatality rate (CFR) is about 3%-11% whereas the CFR for Clade 1b is about 1%. The MPox Clade 2b is the virus causing continuing cases in the Western world, which causes a much less severe disease than Clade 1a/1b and has a very low CFR, according to CDC. Sporadic cases of Clade 1 in the Western world continue to occur. Four separate travel-related MPox Clade 1 cases reported in the USA that did not result in any further spread, since November 2024, according to the CDC ( https://www.cdc.gov/mpox/situation-summary/index.html ). Clearly, the threat of MPox Clade 1 causing a potential epidemic in the USA cannot be ignored, and readiness with a drug that works against the same is important to achieve.

