Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 June 2025 its issued share capital consisted of 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 52,552,553).

Shareholders should use 189,270,248 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098

Date: 01 July 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.