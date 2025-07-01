Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - VenHub Global, Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in fully autonomous, AI-powered retail, today announced the installation of its newest Smart Store at 1841 N Highland Avenue in Hollywood, California, just steps from the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Located in one of the city's most active corridors, this 24/7 autonomous store will bring fast, precise, and contactless shopping to both the local community and the thousands of attendees visiting the Hollywood Bowl for concerts and events throughout the year.

This high-traffic deployment represents another strategic step in VenHub's Southern California expansion following recent rollouts at Metro Transit Center at LAX, Glendale, and North Hollywood. Store assembly is currently underway and will be completed within days. A formal ribbon-cutting and press preview will follow next week.

A Store Designed for Today's Retail Reality

"Launching in Hollywood is more than a location decision, it's a service commitment," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. "We're here to serve a vibrant community that never slows down. Whether it's residents going about their day or guests heading to a show at the Bowl, people deserve retail that is fast, accurate, secure, and always open. That is what VenHub delivers."

He continued, "There is extraordinary demand for what we're building. We are in discussions with location leaders, public agencies, business owners, and enterprise partners across the country and around the world who recognize VenHub as a trusted solution for modern retail access. We are working tirelessly to expand our production capabilities. Several additional states are already in our expansion pipeline, and more updates will be shared soon as we grow our footprint in California and beyond."

Shahan added, "To our stakeholders, we thank you. We hear you, we listen to you, and we are working tirelessly to meet your needs. We know how difficult the current conditions are in the retail world, and we are here to create solutions and open new opportunities for everyone. That is the mission, and we are proud to stand behind it."

Each VenHub Smart Store is a fully autonomous unit that operates with no on-site staff. Customers enjoy mobile-first checkout and a seamless shopping experience powered by robotics and intelligent systems that ensure speed, precision, and security. The platform is built to meet the demands of today's fast-moving environments and is designed for contactless, efficient, and around-the-clock retail service.

Building Across Communities

VenHub's Hollywood launch is part of a broader rollout across Southern California in collaboration with municipalities and transportation partners. The Company remains focused on placing Smart Stores in locations where people live, move, and gather. This includes transit hubs, commercial corridors, and high-density residential areas. Every installation is designed to enhance access, support real-world convenience, and operate as reliable infrastructure communities can count on.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to local neighborhoods, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub's AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator preferences. With a focus on safety, speed, and scale, VenHub is setting a new standard for retail that never sleeps.

To learn more, visit:www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global Inc. and its subsidiaries ("VenHub" or the "Company"), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls, or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

