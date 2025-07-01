Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology (ICT) has commissioned Europe's largest vanadium redox flow battery, a 2 MW/20 MWh pilot facility in Germany. From ESS News Fraunhofer ICT has started operating Europe's largest vanadium redox flow battery. The battery has a power output of 2 MW and a capacity of 20 MWh. The pilot facility, installed as part of the RedoxWind project at Fraunhofer ICT facilities in Pfinztal, Germany, is connected to the direct-current intermediate circuit of a 2 MW wind turbine. Fraunhofer ICT said a test has shown how renewable energy can feed the grid in a targeted, ...

