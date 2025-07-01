Sapia.ai, the global leader in ethical and explainable AI for hiring, today announced the release of Job Analysis Studio (JAS) a next-generation AI product that enables enterprises to design structured, science-based interviews in minutes, for faster, fairer hiring decisions.

The launch of JAS marks the latest innovation within Hire Brilliant, Sapia.ai's AI operating system for talent decisions. It gives hiring teams complete control over how they define, assess, and scale for success, without needing psychologists or consultants.

"Most AI tools automate old workflows. JAS lets you design new hiring experiences, powered by science, grounded in fairness, and fast enough to use every day," said Barb Hyman, CEO and Founder of Sapia.ai.

Build your own AI: Structure, Science, Speed

JAS is a vertically integrated system that helps hiring teams:

Create inclusive, role-specific job descriptions in seconds

Choose from 25+ validated competencies, or use your organisation's skills framework

Map the role to skills using an 8-step scientific methodology

Generate structured, scored interviews instantly

Interview in 50+ languages, backed by explainable AI and fairness controls

All with complete human-in-the-loop control and explainability at every step.

The AI foundation behind JAS

JAS is powered by:

3B+ words of structured interview data

of structured interview data SAIGE , Sapia.ai's explainable interview scoring engine

, Sapia.ai's explainable interview scoring engine A purpose-built Interview LLM leveraging BERT trained on 330M+ words

Designed for enterprise use, loved by hiring teams

Built to plug into any ATS or HRIS, JAS is already trusted by global brands such as Qantas Group, BT Group, and Joe the Juice. With no build time, it's designed for real hiring environments.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai is the pioneer in AI-native hiring. Built on the world's largest structured interview dataset, our platform delivers scientifically validated insights through real conversations, not resumes or self-assessments.

Our intelligent agents JAS, Chat Pro, SAIGE, and TIA help enterprises design, assess, and activate talent with speed, fairness, and precision.

With 7M+ interviews completed in 50+ languages, Sapia.ai powers skills-based, inclusive hiring and internal mobility at a global scale.

To learn more or book a demo, visit sapia.ai or explore our developer hub at developer.sapia.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701952153/en/

Contacts:

Barb Hyman, barb@sapia.ai +61468915348