CLO Virtual Fashion Acquires swatchbook, Solidifying Leadership in Digital Fabric Solutions

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, a global leader in 3D garment design and visualization technologies, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of swatchbook, an innovative digital materials solutions provider based in California. This major move positions CLO as the largest digital fabric database company in the world, enhancing the fabric content and design experience for all users within CLO's comprehensive ecosystem of products and services.

Since establishing a technical partnership in 2017, CLO and swatchbook have shared a commitment to revolutionize the fashion industry through seamless digitization experiences for brands and suppliers. With the largest digital library of fabrics and materials in the industry, swatchbook has developed intuitive and smart applications that redefine material sourcing and management. Their solutions have transformed the way brands collaborate with their supply chains, enabling design and visualization with real-time analytics-accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device. swatchbook currently serves a diverse clientele across North America, Europe, and Asia, and will now join CLO teams in Los Angeles (USA), Dongguan (China), and Bengaluru (India).

"We are beyond excited to welcome swatchbook into the CLO family," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "This acquisition represents a significant leap forward for both companies and unlocks tremendous potential. Our shared vision to accelerate 3D implementation in the fashion industry makes this union particularly powerful. We look forward to leveraging unique opportunities, including our artificial intelligence efforts in fabric technology, to better serve our users and clients in the industry."

The integration of swatchbook's extensive library of fabric data and materials expertise into CLO's platforms will empower brands, vendors, and suppliers like never before. The swatchbook team, led by Founder and CEO Yazan Malkosh, will merge with CLO's Materials division to ensure a seamless transition and joint expansion of the company's digital fabric offerings.

"This is a monumental step for us," said Yazan Malkosh, now leading CLO's Materials Team. "We are confident that this acquisition will provide even greater value to our users and clients. CLO's resources, commitment to innovation, and industry expertise aligned perfectly with our mission and vision at swatchbook, and we are incredibly excited to now drive the future of fashion together."

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

