A new tool turning B2 certification into clinical communication readiness for international nurses in Germany

BorderPlus, a global partner in talent mobility, unveiled its first set of AI-powered tools at the 2025 Hauptstadtkongress Medizin und Gesundheit. At the center of the launch was an AI-driven language coaching app that helps internationally trained nurses in Germany turn B2 certification into real clinical fluency.

Built on proprietary voice-to-text models, the app immerses nurses in realistic simulations from German hospitals, care homes, and everyday settings. With high customization and simple integration, it redefines how language training is delivered in healthcare.

Although many international nurses arrive with B2 certification, a large number still struggle with communication or fail professional recognition, not due to lack of knowledge, but from limited clinical language preparation.

"Many B2-certified nurses fail recognition, not because they lack knowledge, but because they aren't trained in the communication, tone, and clinical context German hospitals expect," said Leon Bauer, Managing Director of Onea Care and member of the fair recruitment board. "This app was built to close that gap, turning B2 on paper into B2 in practice."

Key Features Include:

AI-Powered Roleplays

Real-Time Pronunciation and Tone Feedback

Communication Scoring

Employer Dashboards

Presented to hospital leaders, policymakers, and educators, the live demo was followed by a private networking lunch. For employers, the app offers a way to ensure nurses are prepared before arrival, reducing delays, improving team integration, and supporting better patient care.

"Hospitals are fast-paced, multilingual, and emotionally intense. This app prepares nurses for that reality, not just by testing vocabulary, but by challenging how they perform under pressure," said Ayush Mathur, Co-founder of BorderPlus. "Each interaction mirrors real clinical moments, making communication feel instinctive by the time nurses enter a ward."

The app is part of a three million dollar initiative to strengthen Germany's healthcare workforce. BorderPlus aims to place over 3,000 nurses by March 2026 through a tech-enabled, transparent migration process.

"We are building the future of workforce mobility through systems that ensure consistency and accountability," said Mayank Kumar, CEO and Co-founder. "This platform combines structured training with clear tracking to deliver better outcomes for professionals and institutions."

To request a demo, visit borderplus.co or email info@borderplus.co

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250630159303/en/

Contacts:

Hena Doshi

Media Relations Manager, BorderPlus

+91 8097773639

hena.doshi@borderplus.co

www.borderplus.co