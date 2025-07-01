DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 12:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.2703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4181934 CODE: PRAN LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN LN LEI Code: 2138005KKORCMQ4OGM59 Sequence No.: 394519 EQS News ID: 2163312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

