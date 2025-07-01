Credit Benchmark, the leading provider of consensus-based credit risk data and analytics, today announced the launch of PortfolioLens, its new analytics platform designed to deliver instant, portfolio-level insights on credit exposures and emerging risks even for unrated and opaque counterparties.

What began as bespoke client reports shaped by customer needs has now evolved into a full-scale analytics engine. PortfolioLens empowers credit and risk leaders to see their entire portfolio with unprecedented clarity reducing time spent managing spreadsheets and delivering critical insights in seconds.

"Financial institutions face increasing pressure to defend models, validate credit assumptions, and make faster, better-informed decisions in the face of rising uncertainty," said Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. "PortfolioLens is purpose-built to solve those challenges delivering tailored, defensible insights at scale and putting Credit Benchmark's unique consensus data to work in our clients' decision-making processes."

PortfolioLens Key Benefits:

Faster Onboarding: Accelerate decision-making with pre-validated consensus ratings contributed by 40+ global banks.

Accelerate decision-making with pre-validated consensus ratings contributed by 40+ global banks. Deeper Visibility: Benchmark unrated entities across sectors and geographies, enhancing analysis of private or opaque counterparties.

Benchmark unrated entities across sectors and geographies, enhancing analysis of private or opaque counterparties. Proactive Alerts: Monitor Early Warning Indicators and credit migrations in real time, supporting a robust control framework.

PortfolioLens meets the critical needs of credit and risk teams. It accelerates underwriting, closes visibility gaps on unrated entities, and cuts assessment times from days to hours. With peer-based insights, external model validation, and broad coverage, it delivers regulatory-ready data via API, dashboards, or workflow tools.

PortfolioLens is designed to scale seamlessly across global portfolios, providing risk teams with customized reporting that saves hours on data cleaning and dashboard creation while strengthening governance and auditability.

"Banks, asset managers, insurers, and corporate lenders need complete, reliable credit intelligence," said Crumpler. "PortfolioLens is our next step in providing them with the tools they need to support stronger, more defensible decisions."

About Credit Benchmark

Credit Benchmark is the leading provider of consensus-based credit risk data and analytics. Through its unique approach, Credit Benchmark aggregates and anonymizes the internal credit risk assessments of over 40 of the world's largest financial institutions. These contributions produce Credit Consensus Ratings on over 115,000 obligors across 160 countries and all major sectors five times the coverage of traditional rating agencies.

By delivering one-year, forward-looking Probabilities of Default (PDs) alongside analytics such as credit transition matrices, sector correlations, and benchmarks, Credit Benchmark equips financial institutions to improve risk management, support regulatory compliance, and optimize capital allocation. Its data is trusted by major global banks, asset managers, insurers, and corporates to benchmark internal ratings, validate models, and gain critical transparency into unrated and private counterparties.

Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark has offices in London, New York, and Bangalore.

Credit Benchmark. A differentiated view of risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701362052/en/

Contacts:

Laura Saville

Head of Marketing

laura.saville@creditbenchmark.com

T: +44 20 7099 4322