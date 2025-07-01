Analyst Thema Consulting Group has calculated the impact of rapid expansion of battery storage systems in Germany and found they will help stabilize solar prices by reducing the number of negatively-priced-electricity hours - but will cannibalize their own revenue in doing so. From ESS News Negative electricity price periods are becoming more frequent across Europe, driven during peak solar generation hours, and batteries offer the grid flexibility required to even out loads. With batteries booming as project developers scramble to install them, Thema has investigated what this means for solar ...

