New Senior Bankers Deepen Global Expertise and Accelerate European Expansion for Harris Williams

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital advisory services, today announced it has hired seasoned bankers Philipp Mohr and Mark Brune as Managing Directors in the firm's Frankfurt office.

Mohr is a highly experienced banker with nearly three decades of experience across a range of sectors in Europe. In this new role, Mohr will focus on European M&A broadly, advising clients across sectors and helping expand Harris Williams' presence throughout Europe. Brune brings nearly two decades of investment banking experience to the Harris Williams Industrials Group, with a focus on industrial technology and services. Mohr and Brune most recently worked together at William Blair, where they served as Vice Chair European Investment Banking and Managing Director, Industrials and Services, respectively.

"The addition of Philipp and Mark represents a significant investment in our European business as we continue to expand the global presence of Harris Williams," said Bob Baltimore and John Neuner, co-CEOs of Harris Williams. "Each is a trusted advisor with a deep network of relationships coupled with strong track records of delivering superior outcomes for clients. We are excited to welcome these two talented, proven professionals to our growing world-class team."

Frank Mountcastle, head of M&A at Harris Williams, added, "The addition of Philipp Mohr and Mark Brune as managing directors in the Harris Williams Frankfurt office underscores our firm's commitment to investing in the region and expanding our European platform. Their years of collaboration and success in building a successful M&A practice will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

"I was attracted to Harris Williams' excellent reputation, earned from a demonstrated long-term view on client objectives and a consistent ability to deliver premium outcomes," said Mohr. "I am impressed by the existing team in Frankfurt and London and the firm's commitment to meeting the growing, global needs of their clients."

"Harris Williams' collaborative culture and deep focus on building trusted, long-term relationships with clients resonates with me," commented Brune. "The firm's strong reputation in the market, coupled with its commitment to build upon its fast-growing European business, represents an exciting new chapter and I am energized by the opportunity."

Mohr opened William Blair's Frankfurt office in 2013 as Global Head of Industrials and Head of DACH Investment Banking. Earlier, he served as Global Head of M&A at Commerzbank AG and previously held investment banking roles at Dresdner Kleinwort in Frankfurt and JP Morgan in London. Mohr earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Bonn and a Master of Philosophy in International Relations and International Finance from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in Law from the University of Hamburg.

Brune was with William Blair for almost nine years. Previously, Brune held other investment banking positions at Lincoln International, Hawkpoint (now Canaccord Genuity), and Macquarie Group. Brune holds Master's degrees in Finance and Asset Management from Bond University, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and the International School of Management (ISM).

About Harris Williams

Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A and private capital advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver superior outcomes to help them grow. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC)

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 13th floor, One Angel Court, London EC2R 7HJ, U.K., registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams Co. Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, number 5408952. Harris Williams Private Capital Advisory Ltd. is an Appointed Representative of Sturgeon Ventures, LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority number 452811. Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is 16th Floor, Marienturm, Taunusanlage 9-10 60329, Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Director: Paul Poggi, VAT No. DE321666994. Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams Co. Ltd and Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

