01.07.2025 13:16 Uhr
Maldives and Henley & Partners Sign Landmark Partnership Agreement to Launch Pioneering Residence by Investment Program

MALÉ, Maldives, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the Maldives has signed a landmark partnership agreement with Henley & Partners, the world's leading international investment migration advisory firm, to develop and implement the nation's first-ever residence by investment program. This groundbreaking collaboration supports President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu's Vision 2040, which aims to transform the Maldives into a fully developed, resilient, and diversified economy.

Mr. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, speaking at the sidelines of the signing ceremony which was held at the Maldives-Singapore Business Forum 2025 on Sentosa Island in Singapore, said: "The Maldives has long been a world-class destination for travelers. With this program, we aim to extend that legacy to discerning global investors who see value in our people, our potential, and our future. This partnership with Henley & Partners reflects our confidence in aligning with reputable global players to achieve economic diversification and national resilience under President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu's visionary leadership and Vision 2040 targets."

Recognized globally as one of the world's most iconic luxury destinations, the Maldives intends to offer discerning global investors a unique opportunity to establish long-term residence in what is often described as a tropical paradise, comprising of 1,190 Coral Islands each surrounded by crystal-blue lagoons and grouped in a double chain of 27 atolls and spread over roughly 90,000 square kilometers.

Philippe Amarante, Managing Partner and Head of Government Advisory EMEA at Henley & Partners, told guests attending the ceremony that the new investment migration program will capitalize on the country's world-class real estate offerings. "The residence by investment program will provide state-of-the-art properties with the utmost privacy and exclusivity. As a safe, stable, and peaceful island nation, the Maldives presents the ultimate hedge against geopolitical conflict or global pandemics, offering an unparalleled lifestyle and security to high-net-worth individual investors and their families."

Read the full release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maldives-and-henley--partners-sign-landmark-partnership-agreement-to-launch-pioneering-residence-by-investment-program-302495625.html

