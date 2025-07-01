National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Expiration & Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, announced today the expiration and results of its previously announced exchange offer (the "Offer") and consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase ordinary shares of the Company, no par value (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 11:59 P.M., Eastern Time, on June 30, 2025.

NESR has been advised that 34,135,493 Warrants, or approximately 96.05% of the outstanding Warrants, were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer and Consent Solicitation. NESR expects to accept all validly tendered warrants for exchange and settlement on or before July 3, 2025.

In addition, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Company received the approval of approximately 96.05% of the outstanding Warrants to the amendment to the warrant agreement governing the Warrants (the "Warrant Amendment"), which exceeds 50% of the outstanding Warrants required to effect the Warrant Amendment. The Warrant Amendment would permit the Company to require that each Warrant that is outstanding upon settlement of the Offer be converted into 0.09 Ordinary Shares, which is a ratio 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer.

NESR expects to execute the Warrant Amendment concurrently with the settlement of the Offer, and thereafter, expects to exercise its right in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Amendment, to exchange all remaining untendered Warrants for shares of the Company's Ordinary Shares, following which, no Warrants will remain outstanding.

The Company also announced that its Registration Statement on Form F-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") registering the Company's Ordinary Shares issuable in the Offer was declared effective by the SEC on June 24, 2025.

BTIG, LLC was the dealer manager for the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

