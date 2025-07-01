Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies to Host Investor Call Following Strategic Acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems, today announced it will host a live investor call and webcast to discuss the Company's acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc.("Nautical Ventures, named the 2024 Boating Industry Top Dealer of the Year by Boating Industry.

Nautical Ventures has generated over US $100 million in annual revenue from 2020 to 2023, with a strong presence across Florida and national exposure through its boat show attendance, brand portfolio, and digital marketing platform. The acquisition represents a major milestone in Vision Marine's growth strategy, providing access to a proven retail and service infrastructure and facilitating the market rollout of its E-Motion electric powertrain systems.

Event Details :

Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.

The Vision Marine conference call may be accessed as follows :

Webcast URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3129/52678

Teleconference:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 181749

Vision Marine's management team plans to share insights into how this strategic move supports its broader vision for scaling electric propulsion in the recreational marine industry, enhances operational reach, and positions the Company for long-term growth.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.



Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a leading innovator in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the recreational marine industry. The Company's E-Motion powertrain offers OEMs and consumers a scalable, zero-emission, high-performance alternative to internal combustion systems. Vision Marine's mission is to transform the boating experience through technology, efficiency, and integrated end-to-end electric solutions. Visit: www.visionmarinetechnologies.com

About Nautical Ventures Group, Inc.



Nautical Ventures is an award-winning marine dealership headquartered in Florida, operating nine retail and service locations with global reach. Known for its innovation and bold branding, the company offers a full portfolio of marine products-spanning powerboats, yachts, tenders, catamarans, and electric vessels-supported by factory-trained service and international export capabilities. Nautical Ventures leads the market in real-world adoption of electric propulsion and is the creator of the "Orange is the New Green" campaign. Visit: https://www.nauticalventures.com/

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements related to the strategic, operational, and financial impacts of the acquisition. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vision Marine's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

