DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 758.226 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 192031 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 394523 EQS News ID: 2163326 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2025 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)