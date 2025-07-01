Anzeige
FWF by AROBS named UiPath Fast Track Partner for Agentic Automation

AROBS_FWF_UiPath_mov_fb-linkedin

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FWF, part of the AROBS Group (BVB: AROBS) and specialised in intelligent process automation, has been recognised by UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, as an Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This distinction recognises FWF for AROBS's commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in enterprise automation, building on Robotic Process Automation and leveraging the capabilities of Agentic AI. It also confirms the AROBS Group's strategic focus on investing in technologies that fundamentally transform how organisations operate.

"We are honored and proud that FWF by AROBS has been named a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner - a recognition that underscores both our advanced technical expertise and the strategic evolution of AROBS Group's capabilities in intelligent automation. FWF by AROBS is playing a key role in expanding our group's portfolio of next-generation enterprise solutions - from finance and healthcare to logistics and compliance - by delivering scalable automation with real business impact. As we step into a new era of agentic systems, this recognition from UiPath is also a signal to our clients and shareholders: AROBS is building one of the strongest automation and AI expertise in the region, with the capacity to lead transformations across industries," stated Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS.

The Agentic Automation Fast Track program, launched by UiPath in early 2025, includes a select group of global partners who actively contribute to the development and testing of UiPath's latest solutions - as AI Agent Builder, and UiPath Maestro, within a collaborative framework.

"This partnership marks an important step in our evolution and supports our goal of delivering automation solutions that drive real organisational change. This way, digital transformation initiatives translate more rapidly into concrete and sustainable results, with a direct impact on operational efficiency and decision-making speed," stated Marius Bene, CEO of FWF by AROBS.

While traditional RPA automates repetitive tasks, the UiPath Agentic Automation Platform introduces AI agents that understand context, analyse unstructured data, and make autonomous decisions with minimal human input. FWF by AROBS is proud to be recognised alongside global players such as Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM, and brings a unique perspective to its UK and European customer base that is rooted in and customised with precision to address specific regional market needs and business challenges.

About AROBS: AROBS is the largest publicly listed technology company in Romania, with offices in 10 countries. It provides software services and solutions in areas such as embedded systems - Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, and Medical, as well as Travel Technology, IoT, Clinical Trials, Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Cybersecurity, and Intelligent Automation for international customers in UK, Europe, North America and Asia. Learn more at www.arobs.com.

About FWF by AROBS: The company specializes in intelligent automation solutions, with a strong portfolio of projects in banking, telecom, professional services, and public administration across the UK, Germany, and Eastern Europe. Learn more at www.fwfcompany.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790a8627-6a3d-4047-ac03-10c362d18b28



Contact: Andreea Marcu, andreea.marcu@arobsgroup.com

