TCS Fuel: TransConnect Services Sets New Standard in Customer Satisfaction With Industry-Leading NPS of 81 and Lightning-Fast Support

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / TransConnect Services (TCS Fuel), the provider of America's favorite fuel card for trucking companies and owner-operators, proudly announces a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81, a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing world-class customer satisfaction and service. In addition, TCS reports that so far this year, over 98% of customer service phone calls are answered in 30 seconds or less, setting a new benchmark for responsiveness in the diesel fuel card industry.

Unmatched Customer Loyalty and Service

The TCS Fuel Card is recognized nationwide for delivering substantial diesel savings and an unmatched customer experience. An NPS of 81 places TCS among the top performers in any industry, reflecting the deep trust and loyalty of its customers.

"At TCS, our mission is simple: put our customers first every single time," said Chris Courts, President and Managing Director of TCS. "An NPS of 81 is more than just a number-it's proof that our clients value our dedication to their success, and our rapid response time ensures they get the support they need, exactly when they need it."

Why America Chooses the TCS Fuel Card

The TCS Fuel Card stands out for its powerful combination of savings, service, and simplicity. Key benefits include:

Significant Diesel Discounts: TCS Fuel Card clients have saved over $1 billion on diesel fuel since 2014, at more than 2,000 in-network truck stops nationwide.

Real-Time Customer Support: More than 98% of calls are answered in 30 seconds or less, ensuring drivers and fleet managers get immediate assistance.

Easy-to-Use Technology: The TCS Mobile App and online portal help clients manage fuel expenses, track savings, and control spending effortlessly.

Transparent Pricing: No activation fees, no monthly fees, no membership fees, and no annual fees, just straightforward savings and support.

About TransConnect Services

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS) is a diesel fuel discount card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small- to medium-sized carriers and the larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the advantages of world-class customer service and receive the best savings possible. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service.

