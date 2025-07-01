C2 Blockchain Inc. Expands Digital Asset Treasury with Addition of DOG Coin, the Leading Bitcoin-Native Meme Asset, Following Kraken Listing

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO), a digital asset infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced the addition of DOG Coin, the largest meme coin native to the Bitcoin blockchain, to its strategic reserve treasury. This acquisition follows DOG Coin's recent listing on Kraken, one of the world's premier cryptocurrency exchanges, significantly enhancing the asset's liquidity, accessibility, and institutional visibility.

DOG Coin is stewarded by the DOG of Bitcoin Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to promoting Bitcoin-native innovation, community development, and decentralized adoption of the DOG ecosystem. The foundation's mission is to support DOG Coin's growth as the premier meme asset secured by the Bitcoin network.

The addition of DOG Coin reflects C2 Blockchain's ongoing strategy to diversify its treasury with high-conviction blockchain assets that offer both technological security and growing cultural significance. DOG Coin joins the company's existing treasury holdings, including Cardano (ADA), under its multi-chain reserve model.

"DOG Coin represents a new frontier within the Bitcoin ecosystem - a convergence of Bitcoin's unmatched security with the rising influence of decentralized community-driven assets," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "The DOG of Bitcoin Foundation has demonstrated a strong commitment to the asset's long-term development, and the recent Kraken listing further validates DOG Coin's growing role in the digital asset landscape."

Strategic Rationale for Adding DOG Coin:

Bitcoin-native exposure: DOG Coin is fully secured by the Bitcoin blockchain, offering direct exposure to Bitcoin's security layer with a novel use case in meme-based digital assets.

Enhanced market credibility: DOG Coin's listing on Kraken provides institutional-grade trading infrastructure, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for both retail and institutional participants.

Foundation-backed development: The DOG of Bitcoin Foundation ensures transparent governance, ecosystem support, and ongoing growth initiatives

Diversification of treasury holdings: Complements C2 Blockchain's multi-chain treasury strategy alongside existing holdings like Cardano (ADA)

"Our commitment remains focused on building a resilient and future-proof balance sheet," added Jacobson. "DOG Coin exemplifies the type of forward-thinking asset that fits into our treasury strategy-leveraging the strength of the Bitcoin network while capturing the momentum of the decentralized creator economy."

C2 Blockchain Inc. continues to evaluate strategic additions to its digital asset treasury, focusing on projects and assets aligned with long-term technological viability, network security, and market growth.

About DOG of Bitcoin Foundation

The DOG of Bitcoin Foundation is an independent, community-driven organization focused on advancing DOG Coin as the premier meme asset on the Bitcoin blockchain. The foundation supports open-source development, community initiatives, and ecosystem growth to ensure DOG Coin remains decentralized, secure, and aligned with the broader Bitcoin mission.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The company's mission is to create long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition and management of blockchain-based assets, decentralized technologies, and high-conviction digital assets.

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

