Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
Tradegate
26.06.25 | 07:33
1,470 Euro
-3,29 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPSTONE HOLDING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,29015:21
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Signs LOI to Acquire Southeast Stone Co.

Reaffirms its full-year target of a $100 million revenue run rate

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution company, today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire a Southeast-based distributor of thin veneer stone and hardscape materials.

The planned acquisition marks Capstone's entry into the Southeastern U.S. market - a key region in the company's expansion strategy. The target business is known for its strong relationships with residential and commercial builders, and contractors.

"This move extends our national footprint into one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the country," said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. "We're excited by the opportunity to partner with a proven operator and expand our wholesale stone product offerings in this high-growth region. With our platform, we see clear opportunities to reduce freight costs, improve delivery times, and better serve an expanding customer base in the South."

The LOI is non-binding and subject to the negotiation of a definitive stock purchase agreement and other customary conditions. If completed, the acquisition would represent another step in Capstone's strategy to scale through disciplined M&A, targeting strong local operators in growing markets. The purchase price is in line with the formula presented to investors in the Company's investment thesis for tuck-in deals - 4x to 6x EBITDA with 20% to 45% non-cash consideration.

Capstone continues to pursue acquisitions at attractive valuations while reaffirming its full-year targets of a $100 million revenue run rate and $10 million in adjusted EBITDA.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Capstone's Instone subsidiary currently serves 31 U.S. states, with proprietary offerings including stone veneer, landscape stone, and modular masonry systems. Capstone's strategy blends organic growth with disciplined, accretive M&A, supported by a shareholder-aligned capital structure. Learn more at www.capstoneholdingcorp.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/capstone-signs-loi-to-acquire-southeast-stone-co.-1044680

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.