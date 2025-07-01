EON Resources Inc. Reports Management and Directors Buy 301,000 Shares of EON Class A Common Stock

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) ("EON" or the "Company") is an independent upstream energy company with 20,000 leasehold acres comprising two fields in the Permian Basin in southeast New Mexico. Today, the Company reports that the management team and independent directors ("Team") bought a combined 301,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock on the open market.

"The Team, during a short window between the announcement of the South Justis Field acquisition and the quarter-end black-out period, was able to buy a significant number of shares," said Mitchell B. Trotter, CFO of the Company.

Dante Caravaggio, President and CEO of the Company, stated that "We have two major projected events, previously announced, that make a step change for EON. The first is the Enstream funding of $52 million to pay off the agreement with the Seller, to pay off our senior debt, and to fund $9.5 million in oil well workovers. Combined, these actions dramatically change our balance sheet and oil production. The second major event is the selection of a drilling partner who will bring potentially $50 to $100 million in funding to develop our tremendous San Andres reserves. Both events are forecasted to close in August; however, there is no assurance that we will do so. Clearly the EON management team is optimistic."

About the Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field Property

LH Operating, LLC ("LHO"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EON, operates its holdings in New Mexico of oil and gas waterflood production comprising 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres, 342 producing wells and 207 injection wells situated on 20 federal and 3 state leases in the Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field. The Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field is located on the Northwest Shelf of the prolific Permian Basin in Eddy County, New Mexico.

Leasehold rights of LHO include the Seven Rivers, Queen, Grayburg and San Andres intervals that range from as shallow as 1,500 feet to 4,000 feet in depth. The December 2024 reserve report from our third-party engineer, Haas and Cobb Petroleum Consultants, LLC ("Haas & Cobb" or "Cobb"), reflects LHO to have proven reserves of approximately 14.0 million barrels of oil and 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The mapped original-oil-in-place ("OOIP") in the LHO leasehold is approximately 876 million barrels of oil in the Grayburg and San Andres intervals and 80 million barrels in the Seven Rivers interval for a total OOIP of approximately 956,000,000 barrels of oil.

Our primary production is currently from the Seven Rivers zone. In addition to proven reserves, the Company believes it may access an additional 34 million barrels of oil by adding perforations in the Grayburg and San Andres formations. With proven oil reserves of over 15 million barrels, combined with the potential 34 million additional barrels from the Grayburg and San Andres zones, LHO should produce oil and a revenue stream for more than two decades with a low decline rate.

About the South Justis Field Property

The South Justis Field ("SJF" or "Field") is a carbonate reservoir, similar to the rest of the Permian. The Field was first developed in the 1960's and had an initial production in the 6,000 BOPD range. The waterflood implemented at a cost of $40 million dollars in the 1990's by a major oil company. The subsequent owners of the Field had higher priorities, which led to an increase in idle wells with downhole failures, thus allowing the production to drop dramatically. The Seller acquired the field and has reactivated several wells and increased the production of oil.

The SJF comprises of 5,360 contiguous acres with 208 combined producing and injection wells with large spacing of 50 acres. The field is located in the Central Basin of the prolific Permian Basin in Lea County, New Mexico located approximately 100 miles from EON's Grayburg-Jackson Oil Field property. The rights include the Glorietta, Blinebry, Tubb, Drinkard and Fusselman intervals that range from 5,000 feet to 7,000 feet in depth. The original-oil-in-place ("OOIP") is approximately 207 million barrels of oil.

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. EON's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder value from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties.

EON's Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (NYSE American: EONR) and the Company's public warrants trade on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (NYSE American: EONR WS). For more information on EON, please visit the Company's website: https://www.eon-r.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on EDGAR (see www.edgar-online.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eon-resources-inc.-reports-management-and-directors-buy-301-000-shares-of-eon-cl-1044788