The UK government has published its plan to support solar deployment to 2030 and beyond. Policies include updating the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, a safety review of plug-in solar for balconies and rooftops, consulting on car park solar, and engaging with industry on skills and training. The UK government has published a new "Solar Roadmap" policy paper setting out how it plans to achieve 45-47 GW of deployed solar capacity by 2030, from nearly 19 GW as of May 2025. Developed in partnership solar industry representatives on the government's "Solar Taskforce", the document outlines ...

