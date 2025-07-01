eduMe finds 9 out of 10 of L&D leaders are re-thinking traditional training spend - and moving towards AI-first platforms

New research from leading training platform eduMe, reveals frontline training is falling behind expectations and AI-first platforms are set to replace legacy LMS and content providers.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from eduMe, the AI-first frontline training platform, highlights a turning point in the way companies approach learning for frontline teams. The study, which surveyed over 1,100 frontline workers, training creators and senior L&D leaders, reveals widespread dissatisfaction with legacy tools and a strong appetite for practical AI adoption.

The findings identify four key trends. First, sentiment around AI is very positive, especially among senior decision-makers. 89% of respondents expect their L&D spend to shift or increase, with nearly half planning greater investment in AI-first platforms. At the same time, 27% expect to cut back on external content providers, and a quarter expect to reduce spend on traditional learning management systems (LMS).

Second, training logistics are still a major drain on time. Only 10% of organizations have automated tasks like who gets what and when, while two-thirds say they want AI to handle scheduling, targeting and reporting - freeing up teams to focus on impact, not admin.

Third, frontline managers, the people closest to performance, feel overlooked. 75% want more input into what their teams are learning, and 42% say they rarely receive insights on how that training is landing. This lack of feedback and collaboration is undermining training relevance, efficacy and impact. It's another area where AI can make a difference: by surfacing insights automatically and creating feedback loops that keep managers informed and involved.

Finally, the frontline workforce itself is asking for a more intelligent experience. Nearly all respondents said they encounter repetitive training, and 93% want to interact with a platform that learns from their behaviour and adapts accordingly. On-the-job learning is in high demand - 84% say they'd rather ask AI than search a manual or LMS.

This gap between what training looks like today, and what learners and leaders actually need, is at the heart of eduMe's product strategy.

"Our focus is on where AI can make the biggest difference," said Jacob Waern, Founder & CEO of eduMe. "Not just for content creators and L&D teams, but for the people on the frontline who actually use the training. That means removing friction, improving quality, and catering to the realities of how people work."

"We didn't start with AI and work backwards. We started with real challenges, like what's slowing teams down, and what's missing from current tools, and built from there. That's why our roadmap is grounded in what frontline teams actually told us they needed, backed by real insights.

"Now, with tools like our learner chatbot, users can get instant access to their questions, either via text or voice input, precisely when they need it. This means they are in control of their time and able to perform tasks faster and more efficiently. With our AI content creation features, training that used to take days can be created, translated and delivered in minutes. So whether you're building and distributing a course from scratch, or needing to access engaging, short-form training in the flow of work, we've made the entire experience simple, fast and impactful.

At eduMe, we leverage AI to fulfil our mission of giving everyone the opportunity to be successful at work. We accomplish this by allowing our customers to do things that weren't possible before, and to do many things better or more efficiently. Specifically, this includes being able to very quickly create relevant and engaging training content, reducing customer work, whilst increasing training effectiveness. For our busy frontline workers, it means providing them with ever more relevant and personalized content, delivered at the right time, so they can spend less time achieving more.

