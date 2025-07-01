EnChannel Medical Ltd.: EnChannel Medical to Acquire Acutus Medical AcQMap Electrophysiology Assets

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnChannel Medical Ltd., a global leader in cardiac electrophysiology innovation, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the AcQMap High Resolution Imaging and Mapping platform assets from Acutus Medical Inc. The acquisition includes substantive intellectual property, quality and regulatory documentation, clinical data, a limited number of AcQMap systems, and associated catheter devices for research and development purposes.

This acquisition significantly strengthens EnChannel's intellectual property portfolio by integrating key innovations in second- and third-generation non-contact mapping (NCM) technologies. These technologies form the foundation for full-chamber atrial fibrillation (AF) mapping - a critical capability for understanding AF mechanisms and delivering effective, personalized treatment.

"This strategic acquisition accelerates our mission to visualize and treat AF with unprecedented efficiency and precision," said Jun Feng, CEO of EnChannel Medical. "By building on prior advancements and leveraging our proprietary technologies, we are shaping the future of persistent AF diagnosis and treatment."

Contact and Non-Contact Mapping in Perspective

Conventional contact mapping systems sequentially collect electrical signals by making physical contact with many small regions of cardiac tissue, generating regional maps of electrical activity over numerous beats that are gradually assembled into a composite view across the chamber surface. While effective for regular rhythms, it is time-consuming, and it cannot capture the full dynamics of irregular activation patterns, such as in AF, often averaging out critical details and reducing mapping accuracy and specificity.

In contrast, non-contact mapping (NCM) reconstructs full-chamber electrical activity from cardiac signals sensed by numerous electrodes distributed within the atrial chamber cavity. NCM delivers a comprehensive, single-beat depiction of activation over the entire atrial chamber at every instance of time. This approach significantly improves mapping efficiency and preserves the dynamic patterns of both regular and complex, irregular rhythms, including AF.

Acutus' AcQMap technology is a second-generation NCM platform that advanced beyond the first-generation voltage-to-voltage mapping (pioneered by Endocardial Solutions - now part of Abbott), and delivered improved spatial resolution and accuracy, using voltage-to-charge-density mapping.

Advancing the Frontier of Non-Contact Mapping

EnChannel's propriety Action Potential Mapping offers a third-generation breakthrough in NCM technology, with accurate reconstruction of both depolarization and repolarization dynamics. This fulfills a biophysical unmet need that remains in conventional mapping, which cannot address repolarization. Action Potential Mapping therefore approaches the real nature of cardiac conduction and enables comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms that initiate and maintain AF - laying the groundwork for precise, individualized treatment of persistent AF.

"Many of us at EnChannel had essential roles in developing all three generations of non-contact mapping," said Graydon Beatty, CSO of EnChannel Medical. "Each generation informed and enabled the next one; from reproduction of the cardiac signal in the first; to resolving the physical electric source of the signal in the second; and now culminating in reconstruction of the physiologic action potential in the third, revealing the actual nature of cardiac conduction dynamics. This acquisition unites our history of requisite methods and resources across the generations, and advances a hybrid workflow of all modes of navigation, mapping, and visualization. We are poised and resolved to establish an electrophysiology ecosystem that uncovers the mechanisms of AF, optimizes patient-specific treatment, and improves clinical outcomes in persistent AF."

About EnChannel Medical

Founded in 2020 by a team of seasoned electrophysiology innovators from both the United States and China, EnChannel is developing a holistic platform that unifies magnetic-impedance navigation, intracardiac echocardiography, full-chamber 5D action-potential mapping, and mid-voltage (<1000 V) pulsed-field ablation to deliver safe and personalized treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation. EnChannel is well positioned to expand its global innovation and advance its mission to transform AF care through data-driven, patient-specific therapy solutions.

EnChannel's mapping and ablation products are investigational devices and are limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

