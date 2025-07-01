zvoove Secures Foothold in UK Staffing Market with Acquisition of mywage's Next-Gen Mid-& Backoffice Platform

LONDON and MUNICH, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries, today announced the acquisition of mywage, a UK-based provider of payroll, HR, and billing solutions. This strategic acquisition expands zvoove's footprint into the UK market and adds a powerful, leading mid-office platform to its portfolio.

mywage's solutions are tailored to the needs of staffing agencies and flexible workforce management. Built on Salesforce and enhanced with AI, the platform automates complex back-office processes, ensuring compliance and significantly improving efficiency. With features like a mobile portal for employees, pay-on-demand, and an intelligent payroll assistant, mywage streamlines operations and enhances the experience for both employers and workers in the gig and temporary labour market.

With the acquisition of mywage, zvoove now offers a mid- and back-office platform in the UK, including advanced payroll functionality. The acquisition also expands zvoove's capabilities globally, adding a comprehensive, Salesforce-based mid-office solution tailored to the needs of SME and enterprise clients in the temporary staffing sector across Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome mywage to the zvoove team," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove. "This acquisition represents a logical next step in our ambition to build a global software champion. By entering the UK - the third-largest market for temporary staffing worldwide - and integrating one of the most innovative mid-office and payroll solutions available, we significantly strengthen our ability to serve both SME and enterprise customers with unmatched efficiency and value."

Orsela Cani, CEO of mywage, commented: "I'm incredibly proud that mywage is joining zvoove. This is a major milestone for us and a powerful step forward in our mission to reshape how staffing businesses operate and support their workforce."

She adds: "By combining zvoove's reach and expertise with our innovative technology and deep domain knowledge, we're reshaping the future of staffing on a global scale. Together, we're creating something bigger than just software - we're building the operations engine for the staffing industry. I'm excited about what's ahead and deeply grateful to our team, customers, and partners who helped us reach this point. This is just the beginning."

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of cloud solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 7,500 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage over 2.7 million workers,

EUR 19 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform.

zvoove employs 750 people at 24 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About mywage

mywage is a UK-born SaaS platform purpose-built for staffing agencies and the flexible workforce. Developed natively on Salesforce and powered by intelligent automation, it replaces fragmented systems and spreadsheets with a single, connected workflow spanning onboarding, HR, shift scheduling, payroll, and invoicing.

mywage pioneers a new era in payroll and middle-to-back office operations for the staffing industry. The platform simplifies the most complex parts of recruitment operations, enabling back-office teams to stay compliant, work efficiently, and scale with ease. Driven by customer insight and a passion for effortless technology, mywage is helping staffing businesses operate with greater clarity, speed, and control.

