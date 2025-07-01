Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
Q'Apel Medical Inc.: Q'Apel Medical Appoints Stewart Strong as President and Chief Executive Officer

Innovation-focused leader with a proven track record of driving outsized growth and profitability to lead the company's next chapter

FREMONT, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical (Q'Apel), a private medical device company focused on revolutionizing neurovascular interventions, today announced the appointment of veteran medtech executive, Stewart Strong, as President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Strong will lead Q'Apel's team as it looks to expand its market presence, deliver clinical value for physicians and patients, and advance the company's pipeline of innovation.

Stewart Strong, CEO of Q'Apel Medical

"Stew is the right person at the right time to lead Q'Apel through our next phase of growth," remarked R. King Nelson, Q'Apel's Chairman of the Board. "He brings a passion for building and leading high-performing global teams and for developing commercial strategies to drive sustainable growth, which will serve him well as Q'Apel looks to accelerate our commercial performance in the U.S. and ramp up our global presence."

With over 25 years of leadership experience in the medical device sector, Mr. Strong brings a wealth of experience in creating high-performing global teams, both in large, publicly traded enterprises and privately backed organizations. He comes to Q'Apel from Haemonetics, where he served as Global President of the Hospital Business Unit. In this role, Strong established a world-class global commercial organization, launched innovative technologies, and successfully executed corporate strategies, collectively generating a threefold increase in revenue during his tenure. Previously, Strong served as President of the Teleflex Interventional franchise and was responsible for expanding the company's penetration in the interventional cardiology and radiology spaces. Additionally, Mr. Strong held executive leadership roles at Vidacare Inc. (acquired by Teleflex in 2013) and at AtriCure, Inc. He has also served on the Board of Directors of Vivasure Medical and Obvius Robotics.

"I am honored to assume this position and am excited to get started. Q'Apel is a leader in the neurovascular space, recognized for driving innovation and its customer-centricity," commented Strong. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, the executive leadership, and the global Q'Apel team to drive growth, shape our future, and to realize our full potential."

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com.

Media Contact:
Charlene Herndon
SPRIG Consulting
charlene@sprigconsulting.com

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720417/QApel_Stewart_Strong.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720418/Q_Apel_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qapel-medical-appoints-stewart-strong-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-302493191.html

