WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 09:59
3,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
01.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 June 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income

Pence per share
Ex Income

NAV with debt at par value

320.58

316.10

NAV with debt at fair value

325.35

320.87

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

1 July 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.