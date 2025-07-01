inRiver Inc: Inriver Research Reveals Widespread AI Deployment in PIM: 97% of Companies Have Moved Beyond Pilots

Report identifies what separates leaders from laggards in AI-powered PIM

MALMÖ, Sweden and CHICAGO, July 01, 2025, the premier solution for managing and optimizing product experiences across the digital commerce ecosystem, today released a new global research report, AI: From Experimentation to Execution - The State of AI in Product Information Management . Drawing on insights from 317 global product, marketing, and technology executives, the report uncovers how AI is being integrated into product content workflows, where it delivers value, and how companies balance risk, trust, and performance.

"This research confirms what we see across our customer base every day: AI is no longer theoretical. It is embedded into how organizations connect, scale, and optimize product data across their ecosystems," said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. "But adoption is not the same as success. AI's real power isn't novelty-it's momentum for our customers. Our customers are weaving intelligent agents into workflows, expanding syndication, and pairing every decision with digital-shelf insight. They're launching products faster and earning trust at every touchpoint. What sets them apart is not just their use of AI for operational efficiency, but how deliberately they apply it to drive trust and measurable impact."

Key Findings from the Research:

97 percent of respondents have moved beyond AI pilot programs

83 percent have integrated AI into multiple systems and workflows

87 percent report increased customer trust in product content since adopting AI

Over 80 percent are seeing moderate to significant revenue gains from AI

The data shows that while AI adoption is nearly universal, its implementation is far from uniform. Inriver's research identified three main self-reported approaches: 50% of companies rely on structured human oversight, 24% use autonomous AI for targeted tasks, and 26% combine automation with human checkpoints.

Regardless of maturity, the prevailing theme is this: thoughtful governance and accountability are non-negotiable. In fact, 50% of companies still apply direct human oversight to AI workflows, and 68% say customer trust must be earned-not assumed. These findings suggest that organizations recognize they cannot trade trust for efficiency.

Customer Trust Is Growing with Responsible AI

The research reveals a clear trend: as organizations integrate AI into their product information workflows, customer trust is increasing. 87 percent of respondents report increased customer trust in their product content, with many seeing meaningful gains in engagement and satisfaction. This growth reflects a broader shift in how brands are using AI-not just to generate content, but for structured data enrichment, validation, and performance analytics-to deliver richer, more consistent product experiences.

While 68% of respondents still rely on indirect measures such as CSAT scores to assess trust, the next phase of AI maturity will be defined by more intentional, outcome-based benchmarks. As AI becomes central to product data strategies, businesses are investing in ways to better understand and quantify its impact on customer relationships.

Regional and Sector Benchmarks Reveal Varied Strategies

The report also highlights important geographic and industry-specific variations in AI strategy. U.S. companies are significantly more likely to report autonomous AI adoption and prioritize operational efficiency, while European respondents lean toward integrated AI with human oversight, reflecting a stronger emphasis on data governance. Additionally, sectors such as manufacturing and e-commerce are further along in integration, while retailers and distributors remain more cautious. Full findings by region and industry are available in the complete report.

"This is not a one-size-fits-all journey," added Goyal. "We are helping deliver these capabilities to our customers through continuous innovation. Inspire, Inriver's AI-powered assistant, is integrated throughout the product, working in the background to onboard, generate, and refine content and distribution at scale. Winning with AI means aligning strategy with your business realities. The goal is not perfection, but profitable growth, speed, and trust."

The findings reinforce Inriver's core belief: controlling the product data current is what enables enterprise teams to deliver the right product experiences across every touchpoint. By connecting systems, scaling efficiently, and continuously optimizing with AI and digital shelf insights, businesses can transform complexity into growth.

To access the full research, and to find out what separates leaders from laggards in AI implementation, click here .

