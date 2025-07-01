T-knife Therapeutics Appoints Christoph Broja to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of Christoph Broja, a Partner at EQT Life Sciences, to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Christoph to our board of directors," stated Thomas M. Soloway, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Christoph brings a wealth of experience and insight from years of working at the forefront of biotech investing. EQT Life Sciences stands among Europe's largest investors in the life sciences sector, with a strong track record of identifying and backing groundbreaking biotech innovations. We are fortunate to have his partnership as we work towards rapidly advancing our supercharged PRAME-targeted TCR-T, TK-6302, into the clinic -- with a CTA submission expected later this year."

Mr. Broja commented, "T-knife has made remarkable progress developing next-generation technologies to engineer TCR-Ts that address the challenges of T cell fitness and persistence, key factors that have limited the full potential of this modality in the solid tumor setting. I am excited to join the board as the company is in transition to a clinical setting, working to demonstrate that TK-6302's best-in-class preclinical profile translates into a therapy that delivers deep and durable responses in tumor indications with high unmet need."

Mr. Soloway added, "I would also like to thank Geraldine O'Keeffe, who is leaving our board, for her steady commitment to the mission of T-knife. We wish Geraldine well as she continues her contributions within a new investment strategy at EQT, and to the important work of building and guiding the next wave of biotech companies that are defined by their mission to make a meaningful impact on patient care."

Mr. Broja is a Partner at EQT Life Sciences in Munich, where he leads investments in biotech, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics, with a focus on early-stage and growth opportunities. Known for his collaborative, curiosity-driven approach, he is recognized for bringing an investor-first perspective to life sciences venture capital and for his leadership in advancing the European biotech ecosystem. He is currently a board member at Tubulis GmbH and previously served on the board of Cardior Pharmaceuticals, among others. Before joining EQT in 2022, Mr. Broja was a Principal at Gurnet Point Capital in Boston, where he contributed to investments across biopharma and molecular diagnostics and held board roles at several innovative healthcare companies. Prior to that, Mr. Broja worked at B-Flexion Capital in London, and he started his career as an investment analyst at the private equity firm Franz Haniel & Cie. in Germany. Mr. Broja holds a degree in Business Administration from Friedrich Schiller University Jena and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company's unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.

The company's lead program, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the fall of 2025 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.

T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company's website at www.t-knife.com.