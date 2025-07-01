Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 14:10 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sphera Named a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Software Report

In the independent analyst report, Sphera was named a leader in ESG and sustainability technology

Chicago, IL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera®, the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been commended in the 2025 ESG & Sustainability Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix. 2025 marks the second edition of the report, and the second time Sphera was named leader.

Sphera has been praised by Verdantix for its robust business intelligence and analytics, exceptional sustainability planning capabilities and technical strengths, making its platform ideal for complex, large organizations in high-risk industries seeking deep integration across EHS and sustainability data.

"This recognition as a leader in the sustainability management software space speaks volumes about our dedication to our customers and helping them grow their business responsibly and sustainably," said Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera. "Amidst an ever-shifting regulatory landscape, Sphera's software, coupled with its proprietary emission factors and data, supports businesses across a wide range of sectors and stages in their sustainability journey."

Verdantix notes that the past six months have seen the sustainability software market undergo a pivotal shift amidst a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

"Amid growing regulatory uncertainty and rising stakeholder scrutiny, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented systems or manual processes to manage sustainability disclosures," said Verdantix. "The demand for accurate, auditable and real-time (or near real-time) sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement. The 2025 Green Quadrant highlights those vendors best positioned to help firms navigate evolving requirements, meet assurance expectations and embed sustainability performance into core business decision-making."

Verdantix highlights Sphera's strong technical depth across their sustainability solution. Key capabilities include:

    • Out-of-the-box dashboards covering GHG emissions and broader sustainability topics are aligned with major frameworks, including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
    • Highly configurable platform with advanced forecasting and analytics capabilities.
    • Advanced tools for Scope 3 emissions, lifecycle assessment and supply chain risk monitoring

The report offers a fact-based comparison of the 21 most prominent ESG and sustainability reporting software providers in the market. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix' analysis assessed capabilities across a range of categories from data management to configurability to user interface. Verdantix also conducted interviews with software customers of the assessed vendors and reviewed its data from its survey of 400 sustainability decision-makers.

Attachments

  • Sphera Named a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Software Report (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e00da4b3-0b44-4ba8-98fc-a175e69e0a84)
  • Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/845f6ded-87bf-4bc5-b0b0-2be3dfb1b81e)


Polina Simakova Sphera psimakova@sphera.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.