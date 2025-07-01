Megs Art World: Let Freedom Reign!

SEWARD, NE / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / "Let Freedom Reign" sculpture will be representing the spirit of freedom, and debut at the largest small-town 4th of July celebration in America. This photo represents the shorter Parade version of the sculpture. The permanent sculpture will have the figures standing on a larger mountain top base with "Let Freedom Reign!" carved in the stone. Meg Edmonson, owner of Meg's Art World collaborated with Patrick Keough of Fiberglass Animals and Objects to create this sculpture.

Seward, Nebraska designated by Congress as "America's Official Fourth of July City-Small Town USA" population goes from 7,650 to over 40,000 during the 3-day celebration. Beginning 1868, the community now has 50 local organizations contributing to the family friendly festivities.

As our country stands on the threshold of a freedom revolution, this sculpture reflects the joy and relief of this victory. Meg Edmonson created this sculpture to encourage freedom at the individual level where the real mindset of the country occurs.

Seward's own Patrick Keough built the sculpture designed by Meg. After this event, Meg plans to find a permanent location for the sculpture to honor this historic era of new freedom in America. She is also open to duplicating the sculpture to display at numerous locations.

Feel free to contact Meg through the website: www.letfreedomreign.world or megsartworld@gmail.com or Patrick Keough at www.fiberglassanimalsandobjects.com .

SOURCE: Megs Art World

