DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.5219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3043925 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 394547 EQS News ID: 2163398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

