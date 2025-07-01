WithSecure Oyj: Inside information: WithSecure starts change negotiations to reorganize partner and customer facing organization, and to align Managed services cost structure with changes in the business

WithSecure Corporation | Inside Information | 1 July 2025 at 13:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation and its subsidiaries start change negotiations in Finland and local employee consultation processes in other countries. The objective of the changes is to reorganize partner- and customer-facing activities in line with the current strategy. In addition, further customer churn in Managed services in the UK is expected. The cost structure will be aligned with the new level of business, especially in the UK.

Through the planned changes, WithSecure is targeting a globally aligned operating model that will accelerate its strategy of becoming the flagship of European cyber security. The change negotiations, targeting particularly to renew the partner and customer facing organizations, will impact approximately 100 positions. Of this, approximately 60 roles (20 in Finland) are under the risk of redundancy. WithSecure currently has approximately 650 employees globally.

The company estimates that through the planned changes, it could achieve annual cost savings of approximately EUR 6.5 million. The potential cost savings are expected to be achieved gradually, starting from the third quarter of 2025.

In Finland, the change negotiations commence on 2 July 2025 and are expected to be completed within the regulatory timeframe. All applicable processes will be conducted in accordance with local legislation in each country.

WithSecure maintains its financial outlook for the year 2025.

Contact information:

Charlotte Guillou

Chief Culture and Performance Officer

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com