EU M1 Type Approval Allows Avantier Commuter to be Marketed and Sold in all European Union Countries and Other Countries that have Adopted EU Vehicle Type Approvals

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ: CENN) ("Cenntro" or "the Company"), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced the launch of the "Avantier Commuter," an all-electric vehicle from its 2025 Avantier Model Series.

The Avantier Model Series includes the Avantier C, Avantier EX, and Avantier Commuter models, all designed for urban and neighborhood mobility. These vehicles feature compact, lightweight designs tailored for city use and are approved under the European Union's L7e and M1 type classifications.

The Avantier Commuter is a four-seat, five-door passenger vehicle with 50kw power and an estimated range of up to 320 kilometers on a single charge. The Avantier Commuter features a compact and lightweight design that is intended for young urban generations. Having received European Union M1 type approval, this vehicle model can be marketed and sold in all European Union countries and other countries that have adopted EU vehicle type approvals.

Cenntro has received positive market reception since the Avantier Commuter's introduction to the market earlier this year, having sold and delivered 66 vehicles since its introduction.

"The Avantier Series represents an exciting addition to our product portfolio, designed with the needs of urban drivers in mind," said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. "We are encouraged by the reception these vehicles have received thus far in the key markets we serve."

About Cenntro

Cenntro (NASDAQ: CENN) is a pioneering maker and provider of electric commercial vehicles ("ECVs"). Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of commercial applications inclusive of its line of class 1 to class 4 trucks. Cenntro is building a globalized supply-chain, as well as the manufacturing, distribution, and service capabilities for its innovative and reliable products. Cenntro continues to evolve its products capabilities through advanced battery, powertrain, and smart driving technologies. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be, but need not be, identified by words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "aim(s)," "can," "would," "expect(s)," "estimate(s)," "project(s)," "forecast(s)," "positioned," "approximately," "potential," "goal," "strategy," "outlook" and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding assembly and distribution capabilities, decentralized production, and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in this communication. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Cenntro's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Cenntro's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Cenntro's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2025 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

