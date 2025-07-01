ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP: AsiaFIN's e-Invoicing Solution Surpasses 100 Customers

INReport e-Invoice Empowers Malaysian Companies to Seamlessly Comply with New Nationwide Tax Mandate

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp . (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that its centralized regulatory technology (RegTech) solution, INReport e-Invoice, has surpassed 100 customers across Asia.

INReport e-Invoice is a real-time centralized platform that enables Malaysian companies to comply with the governments new electronic invoicing mandate. Designed to support complex IT environments, the solution integrates seamlessly with various ERP and accounting systems, offering seamless e-invoice submission to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN). It is also built to accommodate group-level compliance across subsidiaries and holding company structures.

Originally launched in 2010 as part of AsiaFIN's broader RegTech suite, INReport was developed to facilitate statistical financial reporting to Bank Negara Malaysia. In 2024, AsiaFIN introduced the e-Invoice module, expanding the solution's capabilities to include tax reporting and regulatory compliance through automated e-invoice submissions. This initiative aligns with Malaysia's national strategy to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and digitize the country's tax infrastructure.

Broad Adoption Across Malaysia's Financial Ecosystem

AsiaFIN's RegTech platform is already deeply entrenched in Malaysia's financial services sector, with over 30 institutions, including digital banks, large insurance companies and tier-one commercial banks, using INReport. Of the 115 companies that have gone live with the e-invoice module, 54 are financial institutions, accounting for five of Malysia's 10 largest banks and over 60% of the country's commercial banks.

"We continue to evolve and expand our RegTech capabilities to keep pace with regulatory changes while delivering scalable, real-world solutions that drive operational efficiency," said KC Wong, AsiaFIN's CEO. "We have established a proven track record in Malaysia and as digital compliance becomes more a regional imperative, we're actively preparing to expand the reach of INReport e-Invoice across other markets in the coming months."

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle east region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors & Media Contact:

Tom Baumann

FNK IR

646.349.6641

asfh@fnkir.com

