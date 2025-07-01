The "European Road Freight Transport 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Road freight sector is navigating a complex landscape characterized by fluctuating demand, economic pressures, technological advancements, and sustainability challenges. Recent changes to US global trading policies and the continued war in Ukraine are further burdens.

The European Road Freight Transport 2025 report looks at the key themes shaping its current and future trajectory.

Key Takeaways:

European Road Freight growth stagnant in 2024 0% market growth

Tentative signs of recovery Projects the market will grow by 1.1% in real terms in 2025

The medium-term outlook for European road freight is stronger, with an expected real terms 2024-2029 CAGR of 2%

Operating margins of the top 5 players held up in 2024 despite the flat market, with a benchmark margin of 4.5%

The past year has seen significant consolidation at the top of the road freight market, led by the acquisition of DB Schenker by DSV, but the market remains highly fragmented and competitive.

Risks to European road freight remain as labour shortages persist, with 426,000 unfilled driver positions in 2024 (IRU), and regulatory demands increase.

AI is becoming increasingly widely used within the road freight market, the report contains 16 case studies of live applications.

Freight Volumes

The road freight sector has witnessed declining freight volumes due to stagnant GDP growth across Europe, competition from Asia, changes in U.S. tariffs. However, in 2025 volumes are expected to expand by 1.1%. Over the medium-term, volumes are expected to grow by a 2024-2029 CAGR of 2%.

Market Dynamics

Shippers face significant cost pressures driven by rising energy costs, competition from Asian markets leading to intense competition in tenders for carriers. However, in the first half of 2025 cost pressures have eased, largely due to declines in diesel prices which are down to levels not seen since 2021. Although recent developments in the Middle East could lead to rapid fuel price increases through the second half of 2025. Capacity remains constrained by driver shortages but with demand subdued the effect on road freight pricing has been reduced. The research expects relatively stable road freight rates in 2025, unless conflict in the Middle East should raise diesel prices substantially.

Technology

Technology has great potential to improve efficiency and productivity in the road freight sector however adoption remains limited, especially among small and medium sized enterprises struggling with low returns and insufficient resources. However there is still significant technological development taking place, with mapping out the digital landscape in 2025 in the new report with company profiles and a new market map. This new report also shows the extent to which AI is being used in the market, highlighting 16 case studies of applications of AI by innovative companies operating in or serving the road freight market.

Driver Shortages

Driver shortage remains a pressing issue, with data from the IRU showing that there were still 426,000 unfilled driver positions in 2024, with efforts to attract a more diverse workforce limited. The industry is also facing broader talent gaps in areas such as tech literacy, change management and data analysis combined with logistics expertise.

The EU Road freight sector faces a mix of challenges and opportunities. Addressing these requires collaboration across the supply chain, innovative solutions, investment in talent development, and a readiness to embrace change. The relatively small market share of even the biggest players, means this fragmented market needs technology pull, so smaller players can feel the benefits and choose to adopt, as few players have the scale to drive the change alone.

Use the report to :

Support your strategic planning identify growth opportunities.

Evaluate M&A activity capture investment opportunities.

Compare benchmark supply chain strategies performance.

Support fleet technology decision making.

Navigate understand policy regulation developments.

Assess supply chain risk anticipate challenges.

Identify promising start-ups innovative technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SUMMARY

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 EUROPEAN ROAD FREIGHT TRANSPORT MARKET SIZE GROWTH

1.2.1 European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2024

1.2.2 European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2025 (F)

1.2.3 European Road Freight Transport Market Size Growth 2029 (F)

1.3 SUMMARY OF MARKET CONDITIONS

1.3.1 Demand side factors

1.4 TOTAL EUROPEAN ROAD FREIGHT TRANSPORT MARKET SIZE GROWTH BY COUNTRY

1.4.1 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country 2024

1.4.2 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country 2025 (F

1.4.3 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country 2029 (F)

1.4.4 Domestic European road freight market size and growth

1.4.4.1 Domestic European road freight market size and growth 2024

1.4.4.2 Domestic 2025 and 2029 CAGR forecasts

1.4.5 International European road freight market size and growth

1.4.5.1 International European Road freight market 2024 (Real and Nominal)

1.4.5.2 International European Road freight market 2024 By Country

1.4.5.3 International European Road freight market size and growth 2025 and 2029 (Real)

2 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE COMPARISON OF EUROPEAN ROAD FREIGHT PROVIDERS

2.1 FINANCIAL COMPARISON TOP 20

2.1.1 Revenue comparison

2.1.2 Profit and Margin comparison

2.2 COMPARISON OF M&A ACTIVITY IN THE EUROPEAN ROAD FREIGHT MARKET

2.2.1 European Road Freight M&A activity across sectors

2.2.2 European Road Freight M&A activity across regions

2.3 EMPLOYEES AND FLEET COMPARISON

2.3.1 Employees

2.3.2 Fleet

2.4 OPERATIONAL ANALYSIS IN THE EUROPEAN ROAD

2.5 COMPARISON OF SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES AND PERFORMANCE

2.5.1 Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance 2024

2.5.2 Comparison of Targets

2.5.3 Comparison of Performance

3. Trends and Developments in European Road Freight Digitalisation

3.1 European Road Freight Digitalisation 2025

3.2 AI in European Road Freight 2025

3.3 Digital Road Freight Market Map 2025

3.4 Digital Road Freight Profiles 2025

3.4.1 FREIGHT EXCHANGES

3.4.2 DIGITAL FORWARDERS

3.4.3 TRADITIONAL FORWARDERS

3.4.4 TMS

3.4.5 VISIBILITY PLATFORMS

3.4.6 TMS Start-ups

3.5 M&A in Digital European Road Freight 2025

4. European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

CEVA Logistics

Dachser

DHL Group

DSV

Fedex

Geodis

Kuehne+Nagel

LKW Walter

Rhenus Group

