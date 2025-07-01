AZZ, Inc.: AZZ Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Canton Galvanizing, LLC

Strategic Acquisition Expands AZZ's Metal Coatings Capabilities in the Midwest

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Canton Galvanizing, LLC ("Canton"), a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Canton, Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation. AZZ will operate the new facility under the name AZZ Galvanizing - Canton East LLC further extending AZZ's ability to support customers in the Midwest region of the United States. The new galvanizing facility will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, increasing its total galvanizing network to 42 sites in North America.

Bryan L. Stovall, President and Chief Operating Officer - Metal Coatings, commented, "We are pleased to add Canton's galvanizing operations and expand our geographical coverage in the Midwest region of the United States. This strategic acquisition increases our metal coating capacity and further strengthens our network of metal coatings facilities. We welcome Canton's employees and customers to AZZ and look forward to a seamless integration with uninterrupted industry-leading customer service."

About Canton Galvanizing, LLC

Founded in 2019, Canton provides hot-dip galvanizing to customers located in the Midwest and specializes in coating small to mid-size parts. Featuring a spinning operation and a 21-foot kettle, Canton provides quick turnaround times and excellent customer service.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our manufactured solutions, including demand by the construction markets, the industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our manufactured solutions; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the manufactured solutions that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States or Canada; tariffs; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, including in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Company Contact:

David Nark, Chief Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations Officer

AZZ Inc.

(817) 810-0095

www.azz.com

Investor Contact:

Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors

(214) 616-2207

www.threepa.com

SOURCE AZZ, Inc.