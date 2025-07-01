Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905948 | ISIN: VGG4481U1066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.06.25 | 22:00
1,710 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Highway Holdings Limited: Highway Holdings Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

Financial Highlights - Fiscal Full Year 2025 Compared to Fiscal Full Year 2024:

  • Revenue Increases 17.5% YoY
  • Gross Profit Increases 47% YoY
  • Returns to Full Year Profitability

HONG KONG, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Company notes that while its financial results continue to reflect the lasting impact of COVID-19 and its aftermath, it was able to achieve improvements in revenue and profitability for the fiscal full year 2025 compared to the fiscal full year 2024.

For the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, net sales were $1.5 million compared to $1.4 million in the year ago period, reflecting the ongoing negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent boom and bust period, which led to a sudden reduction in sales and inventory imbalance at the Company's customers and a material decline in new orders. Gross profit was $305,000 compared to $26,000 in the year ago period. Net loss for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter was $315,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the year ago period.

Net sales for the fiscal year 2025 were $7.4 million compared to $6.3 million for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting the above noted negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit for the fiscal year 2025 was $2.5 million with a gross margin of 33%, compared to $1.7 million and 27% percent for the fiscal year 2024. Net income for the fiscal year 2025 was $106,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $959,000, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fiscal year 2024.

Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Highway Holdings, said, "The lasting impacts of COVID-19 and its aftermath, along with ongoing geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine - Russia war and the U.S.- China trade war with business damaging tariffs, have kept our traditional OEM business under pressure as most of our customers' businesses remain significantly weaker than pre-pandemic levels. Recovery has been affected by the multiple headwinds with business softer as many customers are still searching for a path to sustainable recovery. We have remained focused during this challenging period and were able to achieve some progress with growth in revenue and profitability for the fiscal full year 2025 compared to the fiscal full year 2024."

"Recognizing this business reality, we have been actively pursuing new growth avenues both organically and through strategic acquisitions. For example, we slowed down the M&A process with Synova since it was also impacted by the negative headwinds but we pivoted to due diligence on other opportunities. We believe that in this difficult time it is actually the best opportunity to find new OEM business. This all takes time, however, being conservative in all our approaches resulted in our still strong financial position with total equity of $6.3 million as of March 31, 2025, representing approximately $1.42 per diluted share, giving us the financial strength to best position the company for growth. With a strengthened Board and getting younger managers involved in the company's decision making, we believe 2025 will mark the beginning of a new lease on life for the company."

The company reported a $124,000 currency exchange gain for the fiscal year 2025 compared with a $198,000 currency exchange gain in the fiscal year 2024. The currency exchange gain in the current year was mainly due to the weakened Kyat. The Company does not engage in currency exchange rate hedging, and the fluctuations in the exchange rate of the RMB and Kyat are expected to affect the Company's future results.

The Company's cash balance at March 31, 2025 was approximately $6 million, or approximately $1.36 per diluted share. Total current assets at March 31, 2025, were $8.6 million, with working capital of $5.5 million and a current ratio of 2.8:1

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of high-quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative office is located in Hong Kong and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the political situation in Myanmar, relations between the U.S. and China, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.

(Financial Tables Follow)

# # # #

Consolidated Statement of Income

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)






Three Months Ended


Year Ended


March 31,

(Unaudited)


March 31,

(Audited)










2025


2024


2025


2024









Net sales

$1,487


$1,420


$7,412


$6,321

Cost of sales

1,182


1,394


4,942


4,613

Gross profit

305


26


2,470


1,708

Selling, general and administrative expenses

957


749


3,005


2,477

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-


335


-


335

Impairment of operating lease right of use assets

-


572


-


527

Operating income/(loss)

(652)


(1,585)


(535)


(1,631)









Non-operating items
















Exchange gain/(loss), net

(20)


140


124


198

Interest income

56


92


203


248

Gain on disposal of assets

333


14


333


16

Other income

6


2


22


30

Total non-operating income / (expenses)

375


248


682


492









Share of profits / (loss) of equity investee

-


-


-


-

Net income/(loss) before income tax and non-
controlling Interest

(277)


(1,337)


147


(1,139)

Income taxes

(38)


154


(38)


161

Net income/(loss) before non-controlling interests

(315)


(1,183)


109


(978)









Less: Net gain / (loss) attributable to non-
controlling Interests

0


(1)


(3)


(19)

Net income/(loss) attributable to Highway
Holdings Limited shareholders

($315)


($1,182)


$106


($959)









Net income/(loss) per share:








Basic

($0.07)


($0.26)


$0.02


($0.22)

Diluted

($0.07)


($0.26)


$0.02


($0.22)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:








Basic

4,402


4,474


4,402


4,373

Diluted

4,402


4,474


4,402


4,373

HIGHWAY HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$5,972

$6,601

Accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts

1,022

1,253

Inventories

1,146

1,566

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

430

226

Income tax recoverable

-

-

Total current assets

8,570

9,646




Property, plant, and equipment, (net)

94

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

784

1,375

Long-term deposits

11

202

Long-term loan receivable

95

95

Investments in equity method investees

-

-

Total assets

$9,554

$11,318




Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$613

$935

Operating lease liabilities, current

630

588

Accrual expenses and other liabilities

1,274

1,789

Income tax payable

486

480

Dividend payable

81

45

Total current liabilities

3,084

3,837




Long term liabilities:



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

180

803

Deferred income taxes

-

-

Long term accrued expenses

23

40

Total liabilities

3,287

4,680




Shareholders' equity:



Preferred shares, $0.01 par value

-

-

Common shares, $0.01 par value

44

41

Additional paid-in capital

12,178

12,117

Accumulated deficit

(5,437)

(5,015)

Accumulated other comprehensive income /(loss)

(516)

(501)

Non-controlling interest

(2)

(7)

Total equity

6,267

6,638

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$9,554

$11,318

SOURCE Highway Holdings Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.