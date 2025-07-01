BankFirst Capital Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation and Magnolia State Bank

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced the completion of its previously-announced acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation Company, a Mississippi corporation ("Magnolia"), and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs, Mississippi ("Magnolia Bank"). The acquisition was effective on July 1, 2025 and results in BankFirst having 52 offices serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion, gross loans of approximately $2.2 billion, and total deposits of approximately $2.8 billion.

Kristofer T. Mangum, Magnolia Bank's Chief Executive Officer, has joined the Bank as South Mississippi Regional President; John Curtis Jones Magnolia Bank's Chief Credit Officer, has joined the Bank as Regional Credit Officer; Joel S. Thoms, Magnolia Bank's Petal President, has joined the Bank as the Petal Community Bank President; and Nathan D. Shows, Magnolia Bank's Hattiesburg President, has joined the Bank as the Hattiesburg Community Bank President. Lillous Ann Shoemaker, Magnolia Bank's President, has also joined the Bank in an executive position.

Southard Financial, LLC rendered a fairness opinion to the BankFirst board of directors and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as BankFirst's legal counsel. Magnolia was advised by Olsen Palmer LLC as financial advisor and Jones Walker LLP as Magnolia's legal counsel.

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

