Opera Limited: Opera unveils revamped VPN Pro, its premium VPN service offering faster speeds, improved privacy and security, and more locations worldwide

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, is announcing the launch of the newly revamped VPN Pro, its premium VPN service.

VPN Pro offers device-wide protection, allowing users to disguise their location and safeguard their privacy on up to six Windows, MacOS, or Android devices. VPN Pro is available on Opera One, Opera GX, and Opera for Android. Opera offers VPN Pro as a paid alternative to its free browser VPN service, which has a more limited set of locations and is limited to the Opera browser app.

This significant upgrade delivers a more reliable, privacy-enhancing, and highly secure experience with a focus on faster speeds and a wider range of available locations. Opera's VPN Pro boasts a vastly improved server infrastructure, with each server delivering a minimum of 10Gb/s connectivity and access to 48 locations worldwide - that's 15 more than previously.

A cornerstone of the revamped VPN Pro is the integration of the cutting-edge Lightway protocol. This next-gen, open-source VPN protocol provides significantly enhanced security and reliability. Its efficient design and use of the Rust programming language ensure faster performance while preserving device battery life. Notably, Lightway includes post-quantum protection by default, safeguarding users from current and future cyber threats.

Opera remains committed to protecting user privacy with its strict no-log policy. VPN Pro never logs user data and does not collect or store any personal information or browsing activity.

Opera will continue to support the revamped VPN Pro with additional improvements, including some highly requested features that will be added in the very near future.

Existing VPN Pro users on desktop will enjoy a seamless transition, automatically upgrading to the new version the next time they start their browser. Existing users on mobile will receive a notification to update their browser thus upgrading to the new version of VPN Pro. New users can experience VPN Pro's enhanced security and speed with a 7-day free trial, protecting up to six Windows, Mac, and Android devices.

