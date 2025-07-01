Teleflex Incorporated: Teleflex Completes Acquisition of BIOTRONIK's Vascular Intervention Business

WAYNE, Pa., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG. The acquisition adds a broad portfolio of therapeutic products to Teleflex's portfolio of interventional access products, driving an enhanced global presence in the cath lab. The Vascular Intervention business will also establish Teleflex's global footprint in the fast-growing peripheral intervention market, and provide a channel for Teleflex products that currently have a peripheral indication.

On February 27, 2025, Teleflex announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of BIOTRONIK's Vascular Intervention business. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex acquired the Vascular Intervention business for a cash payment of €760 million, less certain adjustments as provided in the purchase agreement, including certain working capital not transferring and other customary adjustments.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of substantially all of the Vascular Intervention business of BIOTRONIK earlier than expected" said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex. "The acquisition will significantly enhance our global presence in the cath lab, expand our suite of innovative technologies, and improve patient care. We believe the acquisition will allow us to position this advanced coronary portfolio alongside our existing Interventional business and establish our global footprint in the fast-growing peripheral intervention market. The acquired business is rooted in robust research and development, clinical expertise, and global manufacturing capabilities, which we believe will further bolster Teleflex's innovation pipeline, and position the company to participate in the emerging potential for resorbable scaffold technologies. We will provide additional details on our second quarter earnings conference call."

The acquired Vascular Intervention business consists of a comprehensive and differentiated portfolio for coronary and peripheral interventions performed in the cath lab and interventional radiology suites. In coronary vascular interventions, key products include the Pantera Lux Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter, the novel PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent for acute coronary artery perforations, and the Orsiro Mission Drug Eluting Stent, an ultrathin drug-eluting stent with differentiated clinical features. For peripheral interventions, the portfolio includes the Passeo-18 Lux Peripheral Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter, Dynetic-35 Balloon-Expandable Cobalt Chromium Stent, the Pulsar-18 T3 Self-Expanding 4F Stent, and the Oscar peripheral multifunctional catheter system.

The acquisition of the Vascular Intervention business will also allow Teleflex the opportunity to invest in and expand the clinical trial program for Freesolve, a sirolimus-eluting Resorbable Metallic Scaffold (RMS) technology, including plans to initiate a U.S. pivotal study. Freesolve, which received its CE Mark in February 2024, is indicated in CE-mark accepting countries for de novo coronary artery lesions. The combination of temporary scaffolding with drug delivery is anticipated to address the current trend in interventional coronary and endovascular procedures toward leaving behind less permanent hardware. As demonstrated in the BIOMAG-I study, Freesolve RMS demonstrated resorption after 12 months, a target lesion failure rate comparable to contemporary drug-eluting stents, and no definite or probable scaffold thrombosis.1,2 The European pivotal BIOMAG-II study is now enrolling.



Vascular Intervention Acquisition Financial Outlook

Given the earlier than expected completion of the Vascular Intervention acquisition, we now expect the acquired products to generate revenues of €177 million in the second half of 2025 or $204 million. As previously disclosed, we expect the acquired products to generate €91 million in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 or $105 million. Beginning in 2026, we expect sales of the acquired products to deliver annual constant currency revenue growth of 6% or better.

Excluding non-recurring purchase accounting items and other acquisition and integration related costs, the transaction is still expected to be approximately $0.10 accretive to the Company's adjusted earnings per share in the first year of ownership, and to be increasingly accretive, thereafter.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift and Weck - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Not all products may be available in all countries. The above-referenced drug-coated devices are not available in the United States and Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our acquisition of the Vascular Intervention business, our and the Vascular Intervention business's commercialized and pipeline products, and the Vascular Intervention business's technology platform, including, in each case, their potential benefits, anticipated revenue contribution, and anticipated adjusted earnings per share accretion. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to, among other things, unanticipated difficulties and expenditures in connection with integration programs; customer and shareholder reaction to the transaction; risks associated with the completed financing of the transaction; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of regulatory actions related to the acquisition; changes in general and international economic conditions, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors described or incorporated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

