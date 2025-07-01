Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: A3CR24 | ISIN: GB00BMT7GT62 | Ticker-Symbol: 8UU
01.07.25 | 09:31
01.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
Marex Group plc: Marex completes acquisition of FX specialist Hamilton Court Group

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc ('Marex' or the 'Group'; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of foreign exchange (FX) specialist Hamilton Court Group. The acquisition expands the Group's FX offering, bringing new capabilities onto the platform, consistent with its strategy to diversify earnings.

The acquisition will bring around 170 employees across London, Milan, Madrid and Toronto to Marex.

About Marex:
Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:
Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan
+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508
nratchford@marex.com/ astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK
+1 716 525 7239 / +44 797 687 0961
marex@fticonsulting.com


