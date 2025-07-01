Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKNG | ISIN: US44951W1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 45T
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 13:18
247,00 Euro
-1,98 % -5,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IES HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,00253,0015:33
247,00253,0015:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 13:48 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Matt Simmes Succeeds Jeff Gendell as Chief Executive Officer of IES Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IESC) announced today that the Company completed its previously-announced executive succession plan, with Matt Simmes becoming the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Gendell transitioning from Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board. In addition, Mr. Simmes has been appointed as a member of the Company's Board.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead IES into its next chapter," said Mr. Simmes. "Under Jeff's leadership, IES has established a strong record of growth, and I am committed to building on that legacy to deliver value for our shareholders, customers, and employees." Mr. Gendell added, "I am incredibly proud of all that Matt and I have accomplished together, and as Executive Chairman, I look forward to working with Matt and the senior leadership team as they drive the Company's continued success."

IES also announced the appointment of Jordan Lyman as President of IES's Residential segment. Mr. Lyman has spent more than 20 years at IES Residential, including 14 years as Division Manager of the segment's San Antonio Division. In addition, he is a member of IES Residential's Steering Committee, a group of senior leaders which has been overseeing significant operational and process developments over the past year.

"I have worked in close partnership with Jordan since I began acting as Interim President of the Residential segment in 2023," said Mr. Simmes. "His deep knowledge of the day-to-day business and strong relationships with our customers and suppliers make him the right person to lead the Residential segment through the current housing environment and position the business for future growth, while allowing me to focus on my new role as CEO."

"It's an honor to lead the team at IES Residential, so many of whom have been my valued colleagues for many years," added Mr. Lyman. "I'm grateful to Matt, Jeff and the Board for their confidence in my ability to drive IES Residential forward."

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 9,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:
Tracy McLauchlin
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
IESC@alpha-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.