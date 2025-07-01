Nano-X Imaging LTD.: Nanox Announces Clinical and Educational Collaboration with Keiser University Featuring the Nanox.ARC

Nanox.ARC delivers advanced 3D imaging with proprietary cold cathode technology

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced a clinical and educational collaboration with Keiser University, Florida's largest private, non-profit university.

The Nanox.ARC, an advanced 3D digital tomosynthesis imaging system, will be deployed at Keiser University's Sarasota Campus for training healthcare professionals, including live demonstrations and incorporation into Keiser University's Radiologic Technology graduate program. Access to the Nanox.ARC will be available on campus for students, physicians, radiology technicians and local medical imaging providers, as part of efforts to educate prospective users about the Nanox.ARC's clinical value and patient benefits, as well as increase the usage of the various clinical protocols and indications for patient benefit.

The Nanox.ARC features a proprietary digital X-ray source and advanced 3D imaging technology powered by a cold cathode, offering a more detailed, layered view of the body. In clinical studies, Nanox.ARC has been shown to improve the sensitivity and specificity of traditional X-ray, while reducing patient radiation exposure and radiologist reading times compared to CT.

Since 1977, Keiser University has awarded roughly 100,000 degrees to students throughout Florida, the United States, and internationally. The institution, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with 19 Florida campuses, serves as an important provider of workforce talent in many of Florida's targeted and emerging industries including healthcare and nursing.

Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox: "As one of Florida's largest private, non-profit institutions and a partner with various healthcare providers in the region, Keiser University was an excellent fit to serve as the latest site of our ongoing deployment of the Nanox.ARC in the U.S. We look forward to working with Keiser and supporting the enhancement of their clinical educational program."

Mr. Meltzer continued, "This partnership is the latest validation of Nanox's end-to-end medical imaging solution and exemplifies our mission to drive the world's transition to preventive healthcare through innovative and accessible technology. By introducing our digital tomosynthesis platform, we're empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals with clinical insights that can improve patient care outcomes. Keiser University students will have a window to experience an innovative technology that delivers superior diagnostic accuracy not available in traditional X-ray, providing clinical insights which may improve early detection and diagnosis, combined with significantly lower radiation exposure than traditional CT scans."

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC - a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox.AI LTD - an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; Nanox.CLOUD - a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; Nanox.MARKETPLACE - a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox's subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision

Keiser University is a private, independent, non-profit university serving nearly 20,000 students at 21 Florida campuses, online, and two international sites. Co-founded in in 1977 by Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser, the university now offers over 100-degree programs, ranging from associate to doctoral levels. As a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, Keiser University is a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. In 2025, it was ranked No. 22 in the U.S. for Social Mobility by U.S. News and World Report.

