ReShape Lifesciences Inc: ReShape Lifesciences Granted U.S. Patent Related to an Intragastric Balloon System

IRVINE, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that on July 8, 2025 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue U.S. Patent 12,350,179, entitled, "Intragastric Device." The patent, related to the Company's application 18/241,151 and notice of allowance received in April, covers claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a swallowable capsule with a self-sealing fill valve and a degradable release valve designed to deflate and open the valve around three months after inflation with saline liquid, and configured for natural excretion after deflation, among other claim features. The patent will provide protection into at least January 2031, without accounting for a potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).

"This pivotal patent represents a significant milestone, further reinforcing our intellectual property portfolio and providing broad protection for our innovative intragastric balloon system," stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. "Since our initial patent filing in 2011, we have built a strong foundation, securing more than 50 patents specifically related to our intragastric balloon technology and are well positioned to proactively defend and strengthen our competitive position. Today, ReShape Lifesciences holds an impressive portfolio of over 160 issued and pending patents, spanning a wide range of proprietary technologies and we aim to continue building the protective moat around our product portfolio, innovation pipeline, and commercialization strategy."

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® and Lap-Band® 2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape's Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System will be owned by Biorad.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known

and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the promise of the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the potential path to commercialization of the technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS



ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Paul F. Hickey

President and Chief Executive Officer

949-276-7223

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com