Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE led globally in total capital raised during first half of 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 1st

  • Stocks are fractionally lower Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 ended the first half of 2025 with a record close. The major averages are coming off a winning session, sparked by Canada walking back its digital sales tax ahead of market open.
  • Investors will continue to pay close attention to trade developments out of Washington D.C., with the 90-day postponement of the White House's latest reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week.
  • The New York Stock Exchange reported an industry-leading $60 billion in total capital raised during the first half of 2025, up nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.
  • The New York Stock Exchange also led the industry with an additional $165 billion added to its community's total market cap. The NYSE listed the largest IPO by capital raised with Venture Global (NYSE: VG) and the IPO with the best price performance in Circle (NYSE: CRCL).

Opening Bell
Ralliant Corporation (NYSE: RAL) celebrates its debut as a public company

Closing Bell
TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) celebrates 10 years as a standalone public company

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-led-globally-in-total-capital-raised-during-first-half-of-2025-302495699.html

