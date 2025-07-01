Addison Group Named One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. for 9th Consecutive Year

Amid Industry Challenges, Addison Group Sustains Strategic Growth with People-First Approach

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / ADDISON GROUP , a national leader in talent solutions and consulting services, is proud to announce its ninth consecutive year of recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States.

In SIA's 2025 listing, 224 companies achieved revenue of at least $100 million in 2024. Collectively, these listed firms generated $126.4 billion, representing a substantial 68% market share. SIA's rankings comprehensively assess the market landscape, comparing the largest providers across different countries, regions, and categories.

Addison Group continues its consistent progress in multiple categories:

Largest Staffing Firms (#31)

Largest Finance & Accounting Staffing Firms (#4)

Largest IT Staffing Firms (Top 25)

Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms

Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms

Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms (Top 10)

Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms

Largest Direct-Hire Staffing Firms

"We're incredibly proud to be named one of the largest staffing firms in the U.S. for the ninth year in a row. It's a reflection of the amazing people we have at Addison Group, the strong relationships we've built with our clients, and the top talent we've worked hard to attract and retain. Putting people first has always been at the heart of what we do, and it's what drives our continued success." ~ Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group

Amid ongoing economic fluctuations and transformation within the staffing industry, Addison Group has maintained its position through the strategic acquisition of high-performing niche companies. These acquisitions have expanded its service offerings, strengthened its national presence, and reinforced its People-First philosophy.

According to the SIA Editorial Staff, "Fewer companies made SIA's Largest Staffing Firms in the US list this year as the industry continues through a slow period." The article highlighted that " The new report, released June 10 , counted 224 staffing firms with $100 million or more in US staffing revenue. That's down 7% from 241 last year. In addition, of the firms that qualified for both this year's list and last year's list, 75% experienced a decline in revenue."

Addison Group is dedicated to delivering top talent and tailored, high-impact talent solutions across the Information Technology (IT), Finance & Accounting (F&A), Digital Marketing, Healthcare, Human Resources (HR), and Administrative sectors. Addison Group continues to prioritize agility, authenticity, and human connections in its operations.

*SIA members can view/download the SIA 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. lists.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is an award-winning leader in talent solutions and consulting services. Addison Group has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Recent accolades include Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms , Forbes' 2025 America's Best Executive Search, Professional Search, and Temporary Staffing Firms, and 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders . Addison Group companies include AIM Consulting , ArcLight Consulting , Bridgepoint Consulting , DLC , Harmony Healthcare , Kranz Consulting , and Mondo .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the premier global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions.

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/addison-group-named-one-of-the-largest-staffing-firms-in-the-u.s-1044379